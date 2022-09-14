‘Chicago Fire’ Halts Production After Shots Fired Near Set

Production on Chicago Fire was halted in the afternoon of September 14 after a gunman fired at a group of people standing near the set of the NBC drama.

The incident is currently under investigation, CWB Chicago reports. There is no word on when filming for Chicago Fire will resume. NBCUniversal and Wolf Entertainment have yet to release a statement on the situation.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time gun violence has halted production on a television set in Chicago — two months ago in July, the Timothy Olyphant-starring Justified: City Primeval had to suspend filming when the occupants of two cars engaged in a gunfight crashed through set barricades. And just this week on September 13, at least 19 people were shot, three of them fatally, at Washington Park on the south side of Chicago.

Chicago Fire follows the professional and personal lives of firefighters, rescue personnel, and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department at the fictional Firehouse 51, home of the fictional Engine Company 51, Truck Company 81, Rescue Squad Company 3, Battalion 25, and Ambulance 61.They are led by Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden, played by Eammon Walker.

The first installment in the One Chicago franchise, Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Kara Killmer, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, and Eamonn Walker.

Chicago Fire, Season 11 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 9/8c, NBC