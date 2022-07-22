‘Justified’ Reboot Production Halted After Gun Fight Crashes Set

The Justified revival paused production after the occupants of two cars, who were engaged in a gun fight, crashed through barricades on set.

Justified: City Primeval was filming in Chicago near Douglass Park when the cars came hurtling through on the evening of Wednesday, July 20, Variety reports. None of the cast or crew members was injured in the incident, and production plans to commence on Monday, July 25.

This is the second incident of unrelated gun violence occurring on a TV set this week. On Tuesday, July 19, parking enforcement worker Johnny Pizarro was shot and killed while inside a vehicle keeping the street clear for cars on set of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Law enforcement say “a short, thin man in a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants was seen running” from the site of the incident. NYPD’s Detective Adam Navarro told Entertainment Weekly the perpetrator “opened his door and shot [Pizarro] multiple times in the face and neck.” No arrests have so far been made.

Justified: City Primeval will be a limited series coming to FX. Timothy Olyphant returns as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. He’s joined by Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (Under the Banner of Heaven), Vondie Curtis-Hall (For The People), Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Norbert Leo Butz (Debris), Victor Williams (Happy Together), and Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian Olyphant.

The series is based on Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit and takes place eight years after the events of Justified. Raylan Givens is now living in Miami balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. “His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind,” the synopsis says.