‘Chicago Fire’: Kara Killmer Teases an ‘Old Love’ Returning as Brettsey Evolves

Chicago Fire returns for its 11th season on September 21. Here’s what you need to know from its leading lady.

Where We Left Off

Finally…Stellaride made it official: Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Lt. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) exchanged vows in the drama’s Season 10 finale. But wedded bliss didn’t last very long, because they found an intruder at their cabin. “It’s like, can’t these two just have a honeymoon?!” Kara Killmer (who plays paramedic Sylvie Brett) asks.

Where We Pick Up

Figuring out who that bad guy is will start things off in Season 11. “We’re going to see the fallout of that,” notes Killmer, along with the question, “Are they going to be OK?” And while best man Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer, who exited last season) came back for the wedding, Casey and Sylvie’s long-distance relationship is clearly not making either party happy.

Coming Up for Sylvie

Prepare to watch her get lost in her job for a bit. “She has the paramedicine program she created,” Killmer says. “You’re really going to see her try to make a difference in the city.” And while things will evolve for her and Casey, “you might see an old love pass through too,” Killmer teases.

Chicago Fire, Season 11 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 9/8c, NBC

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands September 8