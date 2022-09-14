‘Sex Education’: Gillian Anderson Shares Season 4 Sneak Peak

Netflix‘s hit comedy-drama Sex Education is currently filming its fourth season, and series star Gillian Anderson gave fans a sneak peek teaser in her recent Instagram post.

The X-Files alum, who plays Dr. Jean Milburn in the BAFTA nominated series, took to social media on Monday, September 12, to share a mirror selfie from the makeup trailer. “Jean’s baaaaaack!” she captioned the picture, which, of course, got fans very excited for the return of the popular series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

“FINALLY something to look forward to,” commented one fan, while another exclaimed, “THE KING OF EVERYTHING IS OFFICIALLY BACK!!”

“Please, Gillian, hurry up with shooting, WE NEED JEAN BACK ASAP,” wrote another Instagram commenter, while others were focused on the naked clay figurine sitting on the table. “My makeup trailer didn’t come with any naked mascots,” joked one fan.

The upcoming fourth season will see Jean raising her second child after she gave birth to Otis’ (Asa Butterfield) younger sister Joy in Season 3. However, questions remain over who the father is. That mystery is sure to be answered when the high-school comedy returns.

Season 4 will also introduce some new cast members, including Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, who will portray Thomas Molloy, a famous author, and Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) course tutor at her Ivy League college. Levy will be joined by fellow new cast members Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua.

Sex Education, Season 4, TBA, Netflix