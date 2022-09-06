Netflix Orders ‘The Vince Staples Show’ From ‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is setting his next series at Netflix with the scripted comedy The Vince Staples Show.

The new project will feature the actor and rapper Vince Staples in the show’s starring role. Given a series order at the streamer, The Vince Staples Show is a fictional story loosely inspired by his real life.

Set in Long Beach, California, The Vince Staples Show is being executive produced by Staples, Kenya Barris, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth, and Calmatic. Taking the helm as co-showrunners on the series are Edelman and Williams who previously teamed with Barris on Kid Cudi‘s animated Netflix project, Entergalactic.

Meanwhile, Calmatic will serve as a director for the first two episodes of The Vince Staples Show.

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said Staples in a statement shared by Netflix. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

“It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Head of Comedy. “Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humor – will translate into a unique comedy series.”

Further details on the project are being kept under wraps for now, but stay tuned as The Vince Staples Show takes shape at Netflix.

