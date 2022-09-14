‘Married at First Sight’: Dr. Pepper Helps Stacia & Nate in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight Season 15 is in full swing and as couples such as Nate and Stacia are learning, communication is key in getting through conflict.

In an exclusive first look at the latest episode, “Back to Our Future,” the pair are sitting down with expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz to discuss approaches to conflict resolution. As seen in the sneak peek, above, Dr. Pepper is implementing a simple but effective tool to help the newlyweds.

“I’ll give you one other hint that I truly love,” Dr. Pepper begins telling the couple, preparing to share her advice. “I think if you’re gonna have a tough discussion, hold hands.” The simple gesture seems to resonate with Stacia who is quick to respond, “Oh my god, my mom told me the same thing.”

With a laugh, Dr. Pepper says, “Love your mom.” She goes on to add that “it’s true,” and encourages the pair who are sitting in front of her to hold hands now as a “tiny experiment.” She then asks the duo, “Do you not instantly feel more connected?”

As both Stacia and Nate agree that it seems to bring them closer together, Dr. Pepper continues to share her advice. “When you’re having a tough discussion, if you hold hands, it will modify how you talk. You will remember that you’re the team addressing the question,” the expert says.

“You’re not the problem, you’re not the problem,” Dr. Pepper says, pointing to each individual before adding, “The problem is the problem and the team’s going to address it.” See how the couple reacts to that sentiment as well as Dr. Pepper’s question about intimacy in the sneak peek clip, above, and don’t miss Married at First Sight Season 15 as it continues on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 15, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime