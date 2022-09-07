‘Married at First Sight’: Alexis & Justin Can’t Agree in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Nothing is getting easier for the couples of Married at First Sight Season 15 and Alexis and Justin are especially feeling the weight of their choice in an exclusive first look at this week’s episode, “Moody Monthiversaries.”

The episode marks four weeks since the five couples of the season said, “I do,” to one another and Justin and Alexis aren’t on the best of terms if the clip, above, is any indication. Sitting down with their fellow newlyweds, the pair can’t agree when it comes to sharing about their marriage with the group.

As Justin turns to his bride, he whispers, “You ain’t got nothing to say about our marriage?” Questioning Alexis, the pressure is on and she’s not having it.

Addressing the entire group, Alexis begins to say, “Since my husband keeps asking me if I have anything to say about the marriage, our marriage…” Before she can say much more, he begins to protest quietly, but Alexis points out that when it comes to his whispering, “they can all see you, we can all see you.”

Now that the awkward tension is out in the open, Miguel interjects and says, “You don’t have to talk about it if you don’t want to.” But Alexis decides to drop the formalities, saying, “I mean, it’s making my husband uncomfortable, evidently.”

Finally, Justin admits, “I just find it odd that you don’t have anything to say.” As Alexis tries to understand what he means, she asks her husband, “can you explain it a different way?” Can the pair meet in the middle or are their differing viewpoints too far apart to find common ground? Only time will tell, so don’t miss the whole situation unfolding in the latest episode, and catch the full sneak peek, above.

Married at First Sight, Season 15, New Episodes, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime