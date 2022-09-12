‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 48 Sets Premiere Date

After a summer of casting shakeups, Saturday Night Live is ready to return. The NBC sketch comedy staple announced the SNL Season 48 release date on Monday, September 12, just a few hours ahead of its possible wins at the 2022 Emmy Awards. No new cast members have been shared just yet, but with the release date now right around the corner, casting announcements should come faster than you can say “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

SNL Season 48 premieres Saturday, October 1 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. It will mark the first season since longtime players Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson left the show.

SEASON 48 pic.twitter.com/Nclu3uluGk — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 12, 2022

Their departures were rumored shortly before the Season 47 finale in May, and then confirmed when the four stars said their goodbyes to the series and its fans during the Season 37 finale, hosted by Natasha Lyonne. McKinnon did one last epic “Close Encounter” cold open in the episode as a treat, tearing up as her Miss Rafferty stepped aboard the alien spaceship to leave Earth for good.

Also not returning for Season 48 are longtime stars Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor and newcomer Aristotle Athari. Their unexpected exits were announced September 1. As it stands, returning cast members are Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Punkie Johnson, Andrew Dismukes, Sarah Sherman, and James Austin Johnson.

Longtime SNL producer Lindsay Shookus has also departed ahead of Season 48. Lorne Michaels is still leading the ship over at Studio 8H and remains committed to executive producing new shows from past and current members. Michaels EP’d Bryant’s Shrill in addition to EPing the shortlived Kenan and more. He has also signed on to EP Davidson’s upcoming Peacock comedy Bupkis, which will mark Joe Pesci‘s return to TV.

There are lots of exciting possibilities for SNL Season 48 hosts. Personally, I’m rooting for Abbott Elementary creator, writer, and star Quinta Brunson to host an episode, if not the premiere itself. And with Abbott primed for some possible wins at the 2022 Emmys, Brunson (or any of the excellent ensemble) are a natural fit to take on hosting duties.

Saturday Night Live, Season 48 Premiere, Saturday, October 1, 11:30/10:30c, NBC