Everett Collection

As mentioned in our favorite portrayals of the Queen, Fred Armisen‘s Elizabeth is rough around the edges. From intimidating Elton John to befriending Pippa Middleton, Armisen’s queen is vulgar, brash, and rude. She sometimes performs punk rock. She’s everything our image of Queen Elizabeth isn’t, and she’s hilarious.

Bonus: While Armisen is not the star of the show in this sketch , we implore you to watch Bill Hader try and fail not to break in the face of Martin Short‘s increasingly silly list of rules for doctors treating the royal family.