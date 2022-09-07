2022 Emmy Predictions for Comedy Series & Performances: Matt Roush’s Picks

Matt Roush
Cast of Abbott Elementary, Jean Smart in Hacks, Bill Hader in Barry
ABC/Pamela Littky; Karen Ballard/HBO Max; Merrick Morton/ HBO

The Emmys are notoriously difficult to predict. Some winners keep winning year after year — until they don’t. You never know when a fresh newcomer will muscle their way into the winner’s circle or when a long overdue contender will finally get the recognition they’ve long deserved.

With that in mind, senior critic Matt Roush gives some educated guesses along with some personal picks and shout-outs to those who should have made the cut.

Scroll down to see Matt’s picks in the categories of Comedy Series, Lead Comedy Actor and Actress, and Supporting Comedy Actor and Actress.

2022 Emmy Awards, Monday, September 12, 8/7c, NBC and Peacock

Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, Kristen Schaal as The Guide, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja in What We Do in the Shadows
Russ Martin/FX

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, ABC
Barry, HBO
Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO
Hacks, HBO Max
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Prime Video
Only Murders in the Building, Hulu
Ted Lasso, Apple TV+
What We Do in the Shadows, FX

Nick Mohammed, Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso
Apple TV+

Most Likely to Win

Ted Lasso. Apple’s breakout comedy broke big last year and as the most nominated comedy, could easily repeat many of its wins for a triumphant second season. But there’s another comedy about underdogs that is just as worthy and pretty much swept the Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards this summer: ABC’s brilliant Abbott Elementary, a mock-doc set in an underfunded public school in Philadelphia, boasting one of the best ensembles anywhere. We haven’t seen a broadcast network comedy win since Modern Family in 2014, and it’s about time.

The Cast of Abbott Elementary
ABC/Pamela Littky

Should Win

Abbott Elementary. See above. It’s hard to oversing the praises of these unsung heroes.

The Cast of Ghosts
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Should Have Been Nominated

Ghosts, CBS. Ahem, Abbott wasn’t the only broadcast network comedy that emerged as a freshman hit. Ignoring this clever supernatural sitcom, haunted by a rogue’s gallery of memorably funny spirits, reveals the Emmy bias against top-shelf mainstream entertainment. Also deserving: new comedies Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu) and Somebody, Somewhere (HBO) are something special, and few comedies were more real, and funny, than the final season of FX’s Better Things.

Donald Glover as Earn Marks in Atlanta
Coco Olakunle/FX

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader as Barry in Barry
Merrick Morton/ HBO

Most Likely to Win

Bill Hader. This is by far the toughest major category to call this year, populated by three former winners (Hader, Glover, and Sudeikis) and two comedy greats (Martin, Short) whose delightful rapport in Only Murders in the Building was literally one for the ages. While it can be argued Barry was more dramatic than comedic this year, two-time acting winner Hader balanced the absurdity and intensity of his hit-man character with customary skill. It’s just as likely, however, that Sudeikis could win back-to-back Emmys for his lovable character. And unless he and the manic Martin Short cancel each other out, Steve Martin could enter the winner circle for the first time since 1969 as the sheepishly droll former TV star and lovelorn amateur sleuth.

Steve Martin as Charles in Only Murders in the Building
Barbara Nitke/Hulu

Should Win

Steve Martin. What becomes a legend most? Winning his first performance Emmy for Hulu’s hilarious mystery-comedy.

Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle in Resident Alien
SYFY

Should Have Been Nominated

Alan Tudyk, Syfy’s Resident Alien. As an outer space alien (barely) in disguise as a small-town Colorado doctor, Tudyk is a consistent riot with facial and verbal tics illuminating his uneasy adaptation to human ways.

Issa Rae in Insecure
Merie Wallace/HBO

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks

Jean Smart in Hacks
Karen Ballard/HBO Max

Most Likely to Win

Jean Smart. Last year’s winner is almost certainly a lock for a repeat win as the veteran stand-up comedian hitting the road to rejuvenate her career, Best bet for an upset: Abbott Elementary auteur Quinta Brunson as the most endearingly optimistic of teachers. Both are class acts.

Quinta Brunson as Janine in Abbott Elementary
ABC/Pamela Littky

Should Win

Jean Smart. Simply put, this is career-high work that can’t be ignored. I’d also be OK with Brunson winning, though she will most likely settle for a writing award for Abbott’s pilot episode. And if Issa Rae were to score an upset for the final season of the wonderful Insecure, who’d complain?

Selena Gomez as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building
Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Should Have Been Nominated

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building. Where’s the droll third wheel in Building’s star triumvirate? I’d have also applauded nods for Better Things’ multi-hyphenate Pamela Adlon, Somebody, Somewhere’s endearing Bridget Everett, and the sparkling Sarah Lancashire as master chef Julia Child in Julia.

Bown Yang in Saturday Night Live
Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler in Barry
Merrick Morton/ HBO

Most Likely to Win

Henry Winkler. This is another toss-up, pitting two recent former winners for the first time. Brett Goldstein scores consistently as Ted Lasso’s gruff backbone, and Henry Winkler continues to impress as Barry’s acting coach turned bitter adversary. Like the series itself, Winkler’s performance leaned more toward drama than comedy this season, but he is one of Hollywood’s most beloved talents and this late-career high is still peaking. And don’t count out Tony Shalhoub, who has a previous win as Midge Maisel’s exasperated dad.

Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso
Apple TV+

Should Win

Brett Goldstein. His profane tirades are always a scream, but Goldstein is equally effective as a romantic foil to co-star Juno Temple and surprisingly tender when playing uncle to his adorable niece.

Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac in Ghosts
CBS

Should Have Been Nominated

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts. Channeling the tart timing of the late Paul Lynde, Jones finds a poignant layer beneath his campy wisecracks as the closeted Revolutionary War-era spirit who steals nearly every scene. And while this wasn’t my favorite season of Atlanta, Brian Tyree Henry was commanding as the rap star coping with fame on an overseas tour.

Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Courtesy of Prime Video

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso
Apple TV+

Most Likely to Win

Hannah Waddingham or Janelle James. I’m hedging my bets here, because these are two of my favorite characters anywhere on TV. And while I celebrated Waddingham’s win last year as the glamorous team owner, and she had great material in Season 2, I’m rooting this year for Janelle James’ star-making performance as Abbott’s blithely arrogant and happily incompetent principal. I’d also be happy with a tie of James and her co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph, capping her distinguished career in the tricky role of the formidable veteran kindergarten teacher reluctant to admit she may not have kept up with the times. A possible spoiler: Hannah Einbinder as Jean Smart’s partner in comedy on Hacks in what is essentially a second lead role. Her character was much more sympathetic this season, and if the show goes on a roll, she’ll benefit from that.

Janelle James as Ava in Abbott Elementary
ABC/Pamela Littky

Should Win

Janelle James. Or, as mentioned above, Sheryl Lee Ralph. They’re the yin and yang in Abbott’s great comic ensemble and both are worthy.

Sarah Goldberg in Barry
Merrick Morton/HBO

Should Have Been Nominated

Sarah Goldberg, Barry. As her character graduated from underappreciated actor to sandbagged showrunner, Goldberg wore her emotions on her sleeve, eventually exploding in a rage that was as frightful as it was funny.

