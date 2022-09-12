Martin Short, Steve Martin, Sofía Vergara & More Added to 2022 Emmys Lineup

The 74th Emmy Awards has added more big names to its star-studded presenter line-up ahead of tonight’s (Monday, September 12) ceremony, airing live on NBC and Peacock.

Only Murders in the Building stars Martin Short and Steve Martin are among the celebrities who will present awards at the event, in addition to America’s Got Talent judge Sofía Vergara, recent Oscars host Regina Hall, Black Bird actor Taron Egerton, Grammy-winning singer Lizzo, Drag Race host RuPaul Charles, and many more.

In addition to presenting, Short and Martin are nominated for their work on the hit Hulu series. Martin is nominated in three categories: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Oustanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Comedy Series (as an exec producer). Meanwhile, Short is up for two awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series (also as an exec producer).

As previously announced, Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will host the ceremony, which will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event, directed by Hamish Hamilton, will also see a performance from EGOT winner John Legend for the show’s “in memoriam” segment, while Grammy-winning artist Zedd will DJ for the evening. Comedian Sam Jay will serve as the announcer.

Check out the full list below of the 27 celebrity presenters announced by the Television Academy on Sunday, September 11.

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven)

RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai)

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)

Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The Sex Lives of College Girls)

Markella Kavenagh (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets)

Lizzo (Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.)

B.J. Novak (The Premise)

Chris O’Donnell (NCIS: Los Angeles)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)

Shonda Rhimes (Inventing Anna)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Sofía Vergara (America’s Got Talent)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

2022 Emmy Awards, Monday, September 12, 8/7c, NBC and Peacock