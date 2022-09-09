The Emmys are notoriously difficult to predict. Some winners keep winning year after year — until they don’t. You never know when a fresh newcomer will muscle their way into the winner’s circle or when a long overdue contender will finally get the recognition they’ve long deserved.

With that in mind, senior critic Matt Roush gives some educated guesses along with some personal picks and shout-outs to those who should have made the cut. The Emmys air Monday, September 12, on NBC.

Scroll down for Matt’s picks in the categories of Limited Series, Lead Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, and Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

2022 Emmy Awards, Monday, September 12, 8/7c, NBC and Peacock