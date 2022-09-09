‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo on Her Limited Season 19 Episodes

Ellen Pompeo may not be onscreen in every Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 episode, but we will still hear her.

Pompeo will appear as Dr. Meredith Grey in eight episodes of the upcoming season. “It’s going to be just fine without me,” she told Deadline at D23. (Watch the video below.) “I’ll be back at Grey’s for the finale and we’ll see if we can keep it going. I’m going to always be a part of that show. I’m an executive producer on that show. I spent two decades of my career on that show. It’s my heart and soul and I’ll never truly be gone as long as that show is on the air.”

Ellen Pompeo says “I’ll never truly be gone as long as that show (#GreysAnatomy) is on the air” #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/1i8Oof2EcD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2022

As for what we can expect, we know that, as a new preview showed, Meredith is the one to welcome the new residents to Grey Sloan; that video also reminded us quite a bit of the very first days of Grey’s, considering a connection teased between a new doc and an attending. “The new season is going to be fun. We have such a formula over there and the fans know what to expect. It’s going to be more of what we do best: some laughter and some tears,” Pompeo said.

As for these new doctors coming in, “we’re really trying to set it up for the next generation,” she explained in the video interview with Deadline below. “They’re all great actors… they’re excited to tell these stories. It helps keep it fresh when there’s new people. It helps all of us who have been there since the beginning. It helps keep it new and fresh.”

Ellen Pompeo on passing the baton to the next generation on #GreysAnatomy #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/rUMyoN5o7v — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2022

For everyone wondering how Grey’s will deal with Meredith’s on-screen absence, you’ll have to keep waiting. Showrunner Krista Vernoff told TV Insider that Meredith “will not be in Minnesota,” but wouldn’t reveal anything beyond that.

But now with this tease that Meredith will be back for the finale — Pompeo is doing a new show on Hulu — we can’t help but speculate as to how Grey’s will explain her absence. With all the tragedy that’s been a part of the drama, especially for Meredith, might there be a happy reason? And what might this mean for her future with Dr. Nick Marsh, with Scott Speedman now recurring after being a series regular last season? Will we see him in episodes beyond the ones Meredith is in?

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 19 Premiere, Thursday, October 6, 9/8c, ABC