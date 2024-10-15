‘Shark Tank’ Star Mark Cuban Reveals Next Move After Leaving Show

Mark Cuban has been opening up about his future plans when he leaves Shark Tank after the end of Season 16. which premieres October 18. The mogul says he has no immediate plans of doing another similar show.

“I doubt it,” he responded to The Wrap when the 66-year-old was asked about whether or not he’d lead another business-centered show or return to reality TV in general.

The billionaire’s portfolio is full, which means a lot of time is dedicated to work. His motivations for leaving the popular ABC show are to rededicate to family life. “I’m leaving just to spend more time with my kids — they’re teenagers now,” Cuban explained. “When they were younger, my wife and I got to tell them where to be and when; now they ain’t listening to us.”

The Shark Tank star and his wife of 22 years Tiffany Stewart have three children, son Jake, and daughters Alexis and Alyssa.

He went on to say since the Shark Tank shooting schedule takes place between June and September, now he’ll have the chance to see the children when they’re out of school and “spend time directly with them.” Cuban noted, “I’m tired of missing that.”

Cuban has sat on the panel for Shark Tank first as a guest during Season 2 and then as a regular investor in Season 3. According to Nasdaq, during his run, he has financially backed 85 companies. For Cuban, his last episode won’t necessarily be the end. He remains committed to those he gave life-changing opportunities to. “I still have to do updates with the companies that I’ve invested in,” Cuban said. “So I’ll come back and visit, do my updates and I’ll turn it over to somebody.”

Eventually stepping in for Cuban on Shark Tank is KIND Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky He’ll join this season with Cuban alongside Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary. The Mexican billionaire has been a recurring guest over the last five seasons.

Are you going to miss seeing Mark Cuban on Shark Tank? Let us know in the comments.

Shark Tank Season 16 premiere, October 18, ABC