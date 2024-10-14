‘Black Doves’: Keira Knightley Christmas Spy Thriller Sets Release Date — See Bloody Teaser (VIDEO)

Netflix has unveiled the first look at Keira Knightley, Sarah Lancashire, and Ben Whishaw in the upcoming action-thriller Black Doves, coming to the streamer this winter. Along with the first photos from the series are an official premiere date and a chilling teaser featuring the three stars.

Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, Black Doves is a sharp, action-filled, and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice. It follows Helen Webb (Knightley), a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organization she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Whishaw) to keep her safe. Together, Helen and Sam set off on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, leading them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

“I’m looking to hire someone,” Lancashire is heard saying in the teaser below.

Knightley’s Helen is seemingly explaining what it’s like to learn how to kill when she says, “No one knows if they can really do it until they try. And then they find out pretty quick.” Whishaw’s character is seen, but not heard.

Here’s what we know so far about this enigmatic series.

When does Black Doves come out?

Black Doves premieres globally on Thursday, December 5 on Netflix. The limited series will consist of six episodes.

Who is in the Black Doves cast?

Whishaw stars alongside Knightley and Lancashire as Sam Young, “a suave, Champagne-drinking assassin,” as Netflix describes. “But having been out of the game since a failed job with disastrous consequences, he’s come home to a London that has moved on without him. As his past threatens to catch up with him, his task is to protect Helen as she investigates who killed Jason and why.”

Knightley and Whishaw’s characters share an unlikely friendship between a spy and an assassin. Knightley had to train in hand-to-hand combat for the role.

“It’s been great fun to do all of the fighting,” Knightley said of filming, per Netflix. “I’ve really enjoyed learning all of the different martial arts that I have been taught.”

As for Reed, Lancashire said that she “is a spy mistress working for the Black Doves. She recruited Helen in good faith, and Helen has been a bit of a loose cannon.”

Additional cast includes Andrew Buchan, Adeel Akhtar, Tracey Ullman, Finn Bennett, Luther Ford, Andrew Koji, Kathryn Hunter, Sam Troughton, Ella Lily Hyland, Adam Silver, Ken Nwosu, Gabrielle Creevy, and Omari Douglas.

Is there a Black Doves trailer?

Not yet, but the Christmas-set action-thriller is bound to drop its official trailer soon now that the premiere date and first look have been shared. And the teaser above can be watched in the meantime. See new photos from Black Doves below, including one photo in which Helen appears to be pregnant while firing a gun. Is she a pregnant spy, or is this just a disguise?

Black Doves, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 5, Netflix