Wheel of Fortune’s new era with host Ryan Seacrest is going A-Okay according to fans, but even he has noticed an unfortunate on-air pattern: instead of big paydays, everyone seems to be going bankrupt.

Late last week, a fan started a Reddit thread about the perceived uptick in players landing on Bankrupt wedges. They titled it: “The amount of Bankrupts,” elaborating: “There are so many now! Anyone else notice this? It’s almost like they are timed…”

While “timing” bankrupt wedges or any sort of producer interference is unlikely (rigging game shows is illegal, in fact, see 1994 film Quiz Show) other fans replied that they actually do want producers to step in. Namely, to remove one bankrupt wedge from the wheel. The game show’s centerpiece has two bankrupt wedges.

“The wheel has one too many BANKRUPTS on it; pls remove one,” the top comment read.

“I’ve noticed SO many more,” wrote another. “This was what I came here to say! It’s almost like Ryan brought some bad mojo with him,” wrote a third. “I know he’s new and all but so far he doesn’t have the same rapport with contestants that Pat had. Pat was also much wittier.”

“It’s starting to annoy me how many bankrupts there are in a row. Of course who cares what I think,” vented a fourth. “My son and I counted 7 in a row one time recently. Annoying,” wrote a fifth.

“They used to only have one full-size Bankrupt on the Wheel in the first round, then added the second one starting with Round 2. In 2009, after the season with the first million dollar win, they made the second Bankrupt permanent,” remarked another.

One more fan argued that the issue may be the contestants (the Wheel centerpiece has not changed at all for the new season, it’s been the same wheel for 20 years).