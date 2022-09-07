“Blood evidence always tells a story,” Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger, reprising her role from the original series) tells Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria) and Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon) in the first promo for CSI: Vegas Season 2 (premiering September 29), and TV Insider has an exclusive first look!

“What is worth dying for?” Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) asks. “Drugs, sex, revenge.” With “so much evidence, so many possibilities,” these CSIs are going to have their work cut out for them. Watch the promo above for a look at some of the crime scenes, eerie cases, and more. Plus, check out the key art, featuring the cast in the lab:

Catherine returns in the Season 2 premiere, “She’s Gone,” and persuades Maxine to let her rejoin the CSI team in Las Vegas. One of the cases of the episode involves the murder of a dominatrix found near her secret sex dungeon.

Season 2, of course, also has to address the chilling ending to the final, in which a new serial killer was introduced, with someone writing all over the walls of a completely white room. “We’re going to open up a whole new box of toys for Season 2. But there’s more there than meets the eye. There’s a whole invented language behind those little doodles on the wall,” showrunner Jason Tracey told TV Insider.

“We’ll be not returning entirely to the case-of-the-week rhythm that the fans loved from the original, but we’ll do a hybrid of a hybrid,” he added. “This new iteration has been far more serialized than the series was in the past, and I think we’ll probably take a step closer back towards that case-of-the-week component and just maybe split the difference.”

The Season 2 cast also includes Ariana Guerra as Detective Serena Chavez, Lex Medlin as Beau Finado, and Jay Lee as Chris Park.

CSI: Vegas, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 29, 10/9c, CBS