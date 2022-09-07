The Masked Singer is changing things up for Season 8.

Fox has announced the new format, themed episodes, costumes, and celebrity guests for the new season of its hit singing competition (premiering Wednesday, September 21). Plus, watch a new preview below for a look at all of that, as well as some of the performances and guesses from the panelists (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke).

Each episode will feature several performances, but only one contestant will move on from each episode. The studio audience will vote for their favorite, and the singer with the least amount of votes will unmask in the middle of the episode. Then, that celebrity will watch from the Masked Singer VIP section and see the second unmasking of the episode. The Top Two singers will then face off in a Battle Royale performance of the same song, with the winner crowned the King or Queen of The Masked Singer and moving on to the next week’s episode against new competition and the other unmasking. The three finalists left standing after each round will compete in the Semi-Finals.

The Masked Singer will feature more celebrity contestants than any other season in Season 8, with 22. The Season 8 contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, eight Gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and five Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Costumes include Bride, Avocado, Venus Fly Trap, Sir Bugaboo, Scarecrow, Hedgehog, and Mummies. More will be announced.

Season 8 will also include all-new themed episodes, including “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall Of Fame,” “Muppets Night,” “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night,” “TV Themes,” “’90s Night,” “Thanksgiving,” and “Fright Night.” Those themes will be weaved throughout the performers’ song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, and set design, and they might also provide clues as to who’s under the masks.

Celebrity guests appearing this season include Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E., and Drew Carey.

The Masked Singer, Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 8/7c, Fox