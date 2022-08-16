‘The Masked Singer’ Promo Gives Sneak Peek at Season 8 Costumes (VIDEO)

It’s headed back for Season 8, and The Masked Singer is giving fans a glimpse at new costumes they promise will be “pure imagination” in a promo for the hit Fox show.

The singing competition’s new season premieres on Wednesday, September 21, at 8/7c, with Nick Cannon returning as host and Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke as panelists. While we’ll have to wait to find out exactly which costumes celebrities will be donning to perform this time, the promo does offer a look at them (so we can start guessing). Plus, check out which stars will be showing up to join the panelists.

The new preview promises “more stars, more costumes, more surprises than ever before.” Based on what we can see, the costumes will include some sort of robot, Venus flytrap, porcupine, jack o’lantern, rat, and snowflake creature.

Among the guest stars appearing are Leslie Jordan and Joel McHale, who have both been guest panelists multiple times already. Watch the promo above for more of the costumes and stars.

The Masked Singer sees celebrities dress up in costumes in hopes of fooling panelists and viewers as to their identities and making it to the end of the season to take home the Golden Mask trophy. So far, the winners are as follows: T-Pain as Monster (Season 1), Wayne Brady as Fox (Season 2), Kandi Burruss as Night Angel (Season 3), LeAnn Rimes as Sun (Season 4), Nick Lachey as Piglet (Season 5), Jewel as Queen of Hearts (Season 6), and Teyana Taylor as Firefly (Season 7).

The Masked Singer, Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 8/7c, Fox