‘Lioness’ Adds Taylor Sheridan Vets James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett & Dave Annable

Some very familiar faces will be onscreen in a Taylor Sheridan series once again when Lioness premieres.

Veterans of Sheridan series James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable will star in his new series for Paramount+. They join previously announced leads Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. The series will be filmed in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lioness, based on a real-life CIA program, follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the agency’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña plays Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives. Jordan and Garrett will play Two Cups and Tucker, respectively, experienced CIA Special Activities Division operatives on Joe’s team. Annable will play Neil, Joe’s husband and the father of their two daughters.

Jordan has starred in Sheridan’s Yellowstone (as livestock agent Steve Hendon) as well as 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown. He also appeared in Sheridan’s films Those Who Wish Me Dead, Wind River, and Destroyer. Garrett starred in 1883 (as Thomas). Annable played Lee Dutton, who was killed in the Yellowstone pilot and appeared in Season 4.

Lioness will be executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

This new series, alongside Tulsa King, 1923, Bass Reeves, and Land Man, joins Sheridan’s slate at Paramount+ including 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown.

Lioness, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+