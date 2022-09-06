‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show

While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor.

The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby was excited for her and Johnny’s date. “He really gets me in a way that I never ever had a man get me before,” she said. She hoped that their date would bring them one step closer to an engagement and saw a future with him, but when the conversation turned to whether he saw one with her, things took a turn.

While Gabby is at a place in her life where she’s ready to be engaged, that’s not true for Johnny. “That’s a hard thing to think about. It’s like a battle in my head,” he admitted. “You are exactly the person I’d want to fall in love with and be my person forever, but I just don’t know if I can get to engagement in the next week or so.” Ultimately, they wanted two different things, and so The Bachelorette said goodbye to Johnny.

The only problem? Fans could see that was coming in some shape or form because before that moment happened in the episode, ABC aired a promo for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, premiering on September 27, and viewers spotted Johnny! Fans had fun reacting to that moment. Check out some of the tweets below.

Bachelor in Paradise give singles from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette another chance at love. The first members of the Season 8 cast were revealed in a teaser and include singles from The Bachelorette Seasons 17, 18, and the current 19 and The Bachelor Seasons 20, 25, and 26. Johnny will be joining Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini from this season for BiP.

The Bachelorette, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 8 Premiere, Tuesday, September 27, 8/7c, ABC

