‘The View’ Cohosts Slam Trump Case Dismissals: ‘There’s No Such Thing as Karma’

The cohosts of The View have long had strong opinions that Donald Trump is guilty of various crimes and deserves to spend time in prison for them. So in response to the development that all of the pending charges against him have been dropped and his sentencing for the 34 felony counts he was found guilty of is indefinitely suspended, well, they had a lot to say.

On Tuesday’s (November 26) show, Whoopi Goldberg introduced the news that Jack Smith, special prosecutor, moved to dismiss his cases and joked, “After all that time and money, are we going to get a rebate?”

Joy Behar was the first to respond to the story, saying, “It kind of shows you there’s no such thing as karma, doesn’t it? It’s like the Easter Bunny and affordable housing. It doesn’t exist.” Behar then took a more serious tone and said, “I feel like eventually we will get him out, but it’s going to take a while, and let’s hope there’s not too much damage that he does… I mean, the idea that Kamala Harris says to the American people, ‘I’m going to help you buy a house,’ that did not resonate as much as, ‘They’re eating the cats and dogs in Ohio,’ I mean, it’s weird isn’t it? We’re in a weird state right now.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin then joined in to say that while she stands by everything she has said about the events of January 6 and how they were “disqualifying” for Trump, she also doesn’t think it was top of mind for voters who put him in office. “The last two years leading up to the election, so many voters, it was just in the rearview mirror. It wasn’t that they were comfortable with it. They didn’t like it. A lot of people who voted for Trump don’t even like Donald Trump in the way he behaves. But what they kept saying is, ‘The status quo is just unsustainable.’ It kept going back to the cost of living.”

Sara Haines weighed in by saying that while she isn’t surprised by the dismissal, given Trump’s election, she’s still personally affected by the events of January 6. “It is just like it happened yesterday for me. It is jarring. I can’t believe it was the United States,” she explained. She then pointed out that while there was initially universal outrage over what happened, “it was somehow weaponized by the right to become ‘it’s a Tuesday.’ So the irony for me is that this is the democracy and election that Trump had tried to subvert, the very democracy that is allowing him to get away with it.”

Sunny Hostin decided to give the Department of Justice — particularly Merrick Garland — some words of support by explaining how much time it takes to build a case like this one, but she also refuted Griffin’s point about the justification for Trump voters. “Donald Trump never talked about the cost of eggs,” she said of his campaign. “He tried to commit a sex act with a microphone. He talked about pets being eaten.” She also pointed out that the majority of Black women voters agreed that democracy was a number one issue, adding, “There were some voters that felt that was very, very strong.”

Griffin then countered that while Trump himself wasn’t on message, his ads targeted economic constraints. Behar disagreed, saying that “like a lot of autocrats in history, he found a scapegoat,” referring to transgender fearmongering in certain ads.

“There’s no way around that. That is true,” Goldberg agreed before diving into her increasingly usual cadence about taking a wait-and-see approach before panicking. “I voted for everyone else because I thought we all wanted peace for our brothers and sisters in this. Other people didn’t vote for that. So now all I can do is wait and see what he does and that will inform what I do.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC