Ranking the 10 Shortest Relationships From 'The Bachelorette'

The Bachelorette couples
Hey, can we steal you for a second? The Bachelorette is back for a 19th season, with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia looking for love together on the ABC dating competition — but definitely “not competing” against one another, as host Jesse Palmer assures TV Insider.

But given The Bachelorette’s track record, Windey and Recchia and whomever of their 32 contestants get their Final Roses will have to stay together for just a year after their season airs to avoid ranking among the 10 shortest relationships on the show.

Here is that ranking, based on the timespan between the airing of each respective season’s “After the Final Rose” special and the announcement of that Bachelorette’s breakup.

Ian McKee Meredith Phillips
J. Merritt/FilmMagic

Meredith Phillips & Ian McKee (Season 2): 11 months

They said: “Our relationship began with great expectations for a happy ending, but unfortunately things didn’t work out as we had hoped. What we experienced together was incredible, and we are both sad to see it end. We thank you for your support.”

Tayshia Adams Zac Clark
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark (Season 16): 11 months

She said: “All in all, all I have to say is that I’m heartbroken. But we tried really hard, and I still love him very much.”

Blake Moynes Katie Thurston
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes (Season 17): 10 months

They said: “It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

Nayte Olukoya Michelle Young
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya (Season 18): 6 months

She said: “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways, but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

Josh Murray Andi Dorfman
Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Andi Dorfman & Josh Murray (Season 10): 5 months

They said: “After several months of being engaged and working on our relationship, we have decided that it’s best for both of us to go our separate ways. We are very sad that it has come to this point, but this is what’s best for both of us individually.”

Jesse Csincsak DeAnna Pappas
Jeff Gross/Getty Images

DeAnna Pappas & Jesse Csincsak (Season 4): 4 months

He said: “It’s our responsibility to tell you we’re not together anymore. … She’s a great person, but she wasn’t willing to try anymore. … That’s a lot to swallow, no matter who you are, when you’re in love and you put yourself out there.”

Emily Maynard Jef Holm
Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Emily Maynard & Jef Holm (Season 8): 2 months

She said: “I am sorry to tell you that Jef and I have, indeed, parted ways,” Maynard says. “It was a very difficult and heartbreaking decision.”

Dale Moss Clare Crawley
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Alo Yoga

Clare Crawley & Dale Moss (Season 16): 2 months

He said: “I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.” (Crawley and Moss reportedly reconciled the following month and then split for good six months after that.)

Jed Wyatt Hannah Brown
Mark Bourdillon/ABC

Hannah Brown & Jed Wyatt (Season 15): 0 Days

Brown and Wyatt split before the “After the Final Rose” episode — and after she found out about another woman in his life. She said: “Apparently he didn’t really end the relationship before coming here. It’s not what I thought I said yes to.”

Jerry Ferris Jen Schefft
Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Jen Schefft & Jerry Ferris (Season 3): 0 Days

Schefft picked Ferris as her winner but told him to wait to propose — and then revealed in the “After the Final Rose” episode that they had split. She said: “I really tried to make it work, but … I think that we both came to the realization that we were better as friends.”

