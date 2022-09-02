‘Big Brother’: Kyle Capener Promises to ‘Learn & Grow’ After Comments About Race Exposed

Kyle Capener, the latest houseguest to be evicted from the Big Brother house, has caused a wave of controversy in the outside world. And in recent weeks, live feed viewers initially accused the show producers of protecting the contestant by not showing the racist statements he made. Now, the show and Kyle are finally addressing the situation.

The hashtag #stopprotectingkyle gained traction from the moment Kyle first accused BIPOC members of his own alliance, The Leftovers, of having a separate minority-only alliance in the vein of previous season’s The Cookout. The show faced backlash for not initially airing his multiple attempts to create an all-white alliance, just in case there was an all persons of color alliance (which there wasn’t).

CBS eventually did show the 29-year-old’s statements, and this week, fellow houseguests Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner decided to use the information against Kyle, sharing it with the rest of the house. This led to an emotional house meeting that ended with Kyle on the block and accepting that he would be heading home.

Though he initially denied making such a statement, the Utah native eventually relented and admitted that he has a lot of learning and growing to do.

Speaking to Us Weekly after his eviction, he made it clear that he needs to do the work himself.

“This week has been very tough, but also very amazing with interacting with the individuals in the house. I’ve chatted with each one individually, and they’ve shared their experiences, their support for me, their love and compassion for someone in my situation. I’m forever grateful for that,” he said.

He continued, “As far as leaving the game, the responsibility then falls on me to continue to have those conversations, to continue to learn and grow and continue to find resources that can help me understand these types of situations more fully.”