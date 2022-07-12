‘Big Brother’ Contestants Speak Out Over Taylor Hale Bullying

Big Brother is no stranger to controversy, and the most recent season, which premiered on CBS last week, is now facing criticism over the treatment of Taylor Hale by her fellow houseguests.

Former contestants have said that the 27-year-old personal stylist from Detroit, Michigan, has been ostracized by the other players and the victim of several nasty comments and micro-aggressions. Hale has been referred to as “aggressive” and “not acting right,” and on the show’s live feeds, she was seen crying alone in a room. But this has sparked a backlash among some viewers.

“Members of the Black community (especially Black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to the perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society,” tweeted Season 23 winner Xavier Prather, who was a member of the all-Black alliance The Cookout.

“In the future, I hope it doesn’t take a ‘Cookout’ for Black houseguests (or any POC houseguest) to finally escape the feeling of being ostracized within the Big Brother House for simply existing,” he continued. “Change is a MUST! Until then, I know my fellow Michigander will keep her head high and stand tall like the Queen that she is.”

Tiffany Mitchell, who was also part of The Cookout alliance, tweeted her frustrations over a conversation between contestants Monte Taylor and Terrance Higgins. “Two black men gossiping and tearing down another black woman who actually did NOTHING to them. Accusing her of being condesending [sic] because she actually has a personality,” she wrote.

Multiple-time Big Brother player Janelle Pierzina also shared her support for Hale, commenting, “Let’s make the beautiful quiet women who has literally done nothing but breathe, cry and make her feel like s**t. She is crying after hearing Poloma talk crap about her. So fricken sad.”

Azäh Awasum, another member of The Cookout, suggested that CBS add a section on colorism to their sensitivity training. “Colorism: prejudice or discrimination against individuals with a dark skin tone, typically among people of the same ethnic or racial group,” she wrote. “I made a cognizant effort to ‘dial back’ in the house for these exact reasons. Dark skinned women always have this in the back of our heads.”

I see questions on my timeline showing some confusion over what Taylor is experiencing. Giving the definition of colorism for context.

According to Variety, an anonymous casting producer for the show said the treatment of Hale is “really disappointing.” They also said that 50% of the casting team is BIPOC and they do everything possible to make sure the cast feels safe.

