‘Jane the Virgin’ Alum Bridget Regan Joins ‘Supernatural’ Prequel ‘The Winchesters’

The Winchesters, the prequel to The CW’s monster-hit series Supernatural, is almost here, telling the origin story of how Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents first linked up and went on to fight demons, fall in love, and have babies. And now we have another cast addition to the series in the form of Jane the Virgin alum Bridget Regan.

Regan will appear in the recurring role of Rockin’ Roxy, an up-and-coming DJ who may have a less-than-human fanbase. According to The Wrap, Regan will play “honey-voiced pirate radio DJ, Rockin’ Roxy is hijacking the airwaves of Lawrence, Kansas to broadcast a wicked new sound. Behind the mic, she’s got an electric charm and a rapidly growing fanbase. But as our heroes will sadly learn, Roxy’s listeners aren’t all of the human variety.”

So she’ll probably be playing “The Monster Mash” a lot? Regan is also known for portraying Sasha Cooper on the TNT action drama series The Last Ship and Original Black Widow, Dottie, in Marvel’s Agent Carter. She appeared in more than 30 episodes of Jane the Virgin, as attorney (and main antagonist) Rose Solano, aka Sin Rostro.

The Winchesters is described as “the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.” The series stars Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly as John Winchester and Mary Campbell, and they’re joined in the cast by Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, JoJo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez, and Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe.

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, who will appear as narrator, and his wife Danneel Ackles are also executive producers on the series.

The Winchesters, Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 11, 8/7c, The CW