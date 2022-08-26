The October 11 premiere of Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters is quickly approaching. And while the prequel series will focus primarily on the parents of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), Ackles will be back as the elder Winchester bro in the first episode — and TV Insider has your first look!

See Also Jensen Ackles on 'The Boys,' 'The Winchesters' & Who Might Be Getting Supernatural Again (VIDEO) Also, find out how he and Jared Padalecki hope to properly celebrate the end of 'Supernatural,' and what he went through casting Sam and Dean's parents for the prequel.

Dean serves as the narrator of the CW show, which follows the lives of young John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly). In the photo below, Ackles’ Supernatural character leans against his beloved 1967 Chevrolet Impala “Baby,” while clutching his journal. Could it be the source material of his narration?

The last time fans saw Dean was in 2020’s Supernatural finale, “Carry On,” which sadly saw his character perish before his brother Sam met him in heaven. But long before Sam and Dean were kicking supernatural butt, their parents were leading the way.

The Winchesters tells the untold story of how John met Mary and put everything on the line to not only save their love but the entire world. After John returns from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sends him on a mission to learn about his father’s past. During his journey, he crosses paths with demon hunter Mary who is also seeking answers about her own father.

The two join forces with hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid) and hunter Carlos (Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites) and embark on a mission to piece together answers and uphold their families’ legacies.

Along with reprising his role as Dean Winchester, Ackles is executive producing the series alongside his wife and fellow Supernatural vet Danneel Ackles. Stay tuned for Dean’s return later this fall and let us know what you think of this first look in the comments section.

The Winchesters, Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 11, 8/7c, The CW