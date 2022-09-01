Your Full 2022 NFL Regular Season TV Schedule For Every Team

The 2022 NFL regular season kicks off Thursday, September 8, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit Matthew Stafford (pictured) and the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams on NBC.

This season has big changes to the NFL’s TV landscape, with Thursday Night Football now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Al Michaels calls the TNF games with analyst Kirk Herbstreit. TNF makes its debut on Prime Video in Week 2 as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers visit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at Kansas City’s GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mike Tirico replaces Michaels on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, joining returning analyst Cris Collinsworth. NBC’s Week 1 Sunday night matchup has Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to square off against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Longtime Fox broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are now in ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth. Week 1’s MNF matchup has quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos at Seattle’s Lumen Field to face the Seahawks. Wilson goes up against his former team, with whom he played from 2012-21 and won Super Bowl XLVIII. ABC will simulcast six ESPN games this season and exclusively air a game in Week 2.

FOX’s new lead broadcast team for Sunday afternoon games has Kevin Burkhardt on play-by-play with former NFL tight end Greg Olsen as analyst.

2022 NFL SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern. Not All Games Are Televised In All Areas. Check Local Listings For Games Available In Your Area. Local Blackout Restrictions Apply. Schedule Subject To Change.

WEEK 1

Thursday, September 8

Buffalo at L.A. Rams, 8:20pm (NBC)

Sunday, September 11

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Cleveland at Carolina, 1pm (CBS)

San Francisco at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Indianapolis at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

New England at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

Baltimore at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

Jacksonville at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Kansas City at Arizona, 4:25pm (CBS)

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25pm (CBS)

Green Bay at Minnesota, 4:25pm (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Tennessee, 4:25pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, September 12

Denver at Seattle, 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 2

Thursday, September 15

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, September 18

Miami at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Washington at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1pm (FOX)

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

New England at Pittsburgh, 1pm (CBS)

Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05pm (FOX)

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05pm (FOX)

Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25pm (CBS)

Houston at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25pm (CBS)

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, September 19

Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15pm (ESPN)

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30pm (ABC)

WEEK 3

Thursday, September 22

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, September 25

New Orleans at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Houston at Chicago, 1pm (CBS)

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

Buffalo at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

Detroit at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Baltimore at New England, 1pm (FOX)

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1pm (FOX)

Philadelphia at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25pm (FOX)

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25pm (FOX)

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25pm (FOX)

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, September 26

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 4

Thursday, September 29

Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, October 2

Minnesota at New Orleans (London), 9:30am (NFL Network)

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1pm (CBS)

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Washington at Dallas, 1pm (FOX)

Seattle at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1pm (FOX)

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1pm (CBS)

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05pm (FOX)

New England at Green Bay, 4:25pm (CBS)

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25pm (CBS)

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, October 3

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15pm (ESPN)



WEEK 5

Thursday, October 6

Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, October 9

N.Y. Giants at Green Bay (London), 9:30am (NFL Network)

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Houston at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Chicago at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Detroit at New England, 1pm (FOX)

Seattle at New Orleans, 1pm (FOX)

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Tennessee at Washington, 1pm (CBS)

San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25pm (FOX)

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25pm (FOX)

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, October 10

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15pm (ESPN)



WEEK 6

Thursday, October 13

Washington at Chicago, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, October 16

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

New England at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

Minnesota at Miami, 1pm (FOX)

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1pm (CBS)

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1pm (FOX)

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05pm (FOX)

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05pm (FOX)

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25pm (CBS)

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, October 17

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee

WEEK 7

Thursday, October 20

New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, October 23

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1pm (FOX)

Detroit at Dallas, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1pm (FOX)

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Green Bay at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05pm (CBS)

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05pm (CBS)

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25pm (FOX)

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, October 24

Chicago at New England, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

WEEK 8

Thursday, October 27

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, October 30

Denver at Jacksonville (London), 9:30am (ESPN+)

Carolina at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Chicago at Dallas, 1pm (FOX)

Miami at Detroit, 1pm (CBS)

Arizona at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1pm (CBS)

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1pm (CBS)

Tennessee at Houston, 4:05pm (CBS)

Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25pm (FOX)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25pm (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25pm (FOX)

Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, October 31

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

WEEK 9

Thursday, November 3

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, November 6

L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Miami at Chicago, 1pm (CBS)

Carolina at Cincinnati, 1pm (FOX)

Green Bay at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Indianapolis at New England, 1pm (CBS)

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

Minnesota at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05pm (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25pm (CBS)

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, November 7

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco



WEEK 10

Thursday, November 10

Atlanta at Carolina, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, November 13

Seattle at Tampa Bay (Munich), 9:30am (NFL Network)

Minnesota at Buffalo, 1pm (FOX)

Detroit at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1pm (CBS)

Cleveland at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (CBS)

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1pm (FOX)

Denver at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05pm (CBS)

Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25pm (FOX)

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25pm (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, November 14

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, N.Y. Jets

WEEK 11

Thursday, November 17

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, November 20

Chicago at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Carolina at Baltimore, 1pm (FOX)

Cleveland at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

Washington at Houston, 1pm (FOX)

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1pm (FOX)

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05pm (FOX)

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25pm (CBS)

Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25pm (CBS)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, November 21

San Francisco at Arizona (Mexico City), 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

WEEK 12

Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving)

Buffalo at Detroit, 12:30pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:30pm (FOX)

New England at Minnesota, 8:20pm (NBC)

Sunday, November 27

Denver at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1pm (FOX)

Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Houston at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (FOX)

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Atlanta at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05pm (CBS)

Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25pm (FOX)

New Orleans at San Francisco, 4:25pm (FOX)

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, November 28

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 8:15pm (ESPN)

WEEK 13

Thursday, December 1

Buffalo at New England, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 4

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1pm (CBS)

Denver at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Green Bay at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Cleveland at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1pm (CBS)

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1pm (FOX)

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05pm (FOX)

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05pm (FOX)

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25pm (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25pm (CBS)

Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, December 5

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Arizona, Carolina

WEEK 14

Thursday, December 8

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 11

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

Houston at Dallas, 1pm (FOX)

Minnesota at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1pm (CBS)

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:05pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25pm (FOX)

Carolina at Seattle, 4:25pm (FOX)

Kansas City at Denver, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, December 12

New England at Arizona, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Washington



WEEK 15

Thursday, December 15

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 17

1pm, 4:30pm & 8:15pm (NFL Network)**

Miami at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cleveland, Indianapolis at Minnesota, Atlanta at New Orleans or N.Y. Giants at Washington

Sunday, December 18

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 1pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

Kansas City at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

Dallas at Jacksonville, 1pm (FOX)

Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (FOX)

Arizona at Denver, 4:05pm (FOX)

Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 4:25pm (CBS)

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:25pm (CBS)

New England at Las Vegas, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, December 19

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 16

Thursday, December 22

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 24

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1pm (FOX)

Detroit at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Buffalo at Chicago, 1pm (CBS)

New Orleans at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Seattle at Kansas City, 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Cincinnati at New England, 1pm (CBS)

Houston at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15pm (NFL Network)

Sunday, December 25

Green Bay at Miami, 1pm (FOX)

Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30pm (CBS/Nickelodeon)

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, December 26

L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15pm (ESPN)



WEEK 17

Thursday, December 29

Dallas at Tennessee, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, January 1

Arizona at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Chicago at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

Denver at Kansas City, 1pm (CBS)

Miami at New England, 1pm (CBS)

Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (CBS)

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1pm (FOX)

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Cleveland at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05pm (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05pm (FOX)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, January 2

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30pm (ESPN/ABC)



WEEK 18

Saturday, January 7

4:30pm & 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC) ^

Sunday, January 8

1pm & 4:25pm (CBS & FOX) ^

8:20pm (NBC) ^

Tampa Bay at Atlanta

New England at Buffalo

Minnesota at Chicago

Baltimore at Cincinnati

Detroit at Green Bay

Houston at Indianapolis

Tennessee at Jacksonville

N.Y. Jets at Miami

Carolina at New Orleans

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia

Cleveland at Pittsburgh

Dallas at Washington

L.A. Chargers at Denver

Kansas City at Las Vegas

Arizona at San Francisco

L.A. Rams at Seattle

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs January 14-16 (ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX & NBC)

AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs January 21-22 (CBS, FOX & NBC)

AFC and NFC Championship Games January 29 (CBS & FOX)

Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona February 12 (FOX)

* Flexible Schedule Week. Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change. ** In Week 15, three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. ^ Week 18 dates, times and TV networks to be announced following Week 17.