NBA 2022-23 Schedule: What Are the Games You Won’t Want to Miss?

The 2022-23 NBA season schedule is out, and you can mark your calendars for some huge games featuring basketball’s biggest stars.

The regular season tips off on Tuesday, October 18, with a TNT doubleheader featuring the Philadelphia 76ers at the Boston Celtics and the 2022 NBA champion Golden State Warriors (led by Steph Curry) raising another banner to the rafters when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The following night on ESPN has the New York Knicks at the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks at the Phoenix Suns.

In other schedule developments, the NBA will not play any games on Tuesday, November 8, to observe Election Day.

The Warriors and Celtics will meet in NBA Finals rematches on December 10 (ABC) and January 19 (TNT).

Christmas Day is always a big celebration for the NBA, with five games airing across ESPN and ABC: Philadelphia at New York, Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas, Milwaukee at Boston, Memphis at Golden State and Phoenix at Denver.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, January 16, has Miami at Atlanta and Phoenix at Memphis, both on TNT. On NBA TV, Boston is at Charlotte and Houston is at the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Association is going global again with two games outside the U.S. and Canada, both airing on NBA TV. Miami faces San Antonio in Mexico City on Saturday, December 17, and Chicago faces Detroit in Paris on Thursday, January 19.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is played on Sunday, February 19, in Salt Lake City. TNT has coverage of All-Star Weekend events.

The final day of the regular season is Sunday, April 9. The NBA Play-In Tournament will take place from April 11-14, with the first round of the playoffs beginning Saturday, April 15. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Thursday, June 1.

NBA 2022-23 Season Tip-Off, Tuesday, October 18, 7:30/6:30c, TNT