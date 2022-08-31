Serena Round 2, ‘Wellington’ Waves Goodbye, Peter Sellers Marathon, ‘Dogs’ Are Barking

Serena Williams’ farewell tour at the U.S. Open continues into the second round. The CW’s hilarious New Zealand import Wellington Paranormal signs off for good with back-to-back episodes. TCM’s Summer Under the Stars series wraps with 24 hours of Peter Sellers movies. Prey’s Amber Midthunder guests on Reservation Dogs as an influencer trying to bring unity to those fractious kids.

One thing’s for sure: Serena Williams is not evolving into her post-pro tennis life without giving it her all. That was evident in her triumphant first-round match Monday night, followed by a celebration that felt like a coronation. The queen of tennis continues her journey through her final Open by facing a potentially tougher opponent: No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia. We all know who the packed stadium will be rooting for.

Every great tour of duty comes to an end eventually. So it is with this hilarious spinoff of the original New Zealand What We Do in the Shadows, which for four seasons followed in the hapless footsteps of officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) as they patrolled the spooky byways of the paranormal and supernatural, never really having a clue. The series ends with back-to-back episodes, starting with the officers investigating a series of curses. In the finale, they inadvertently go back in time to the 1990s, where an encounter with a much-younger version of their sarge ends up changing the future in a dystopian new timeline. What are the odds they thought the butterfly effect was a nature documentary?

The 1964 Stanley Kubrick anti-war satirical masterpiece is the logical centerpiece of TCM’s daylong “Summer Under the Stars” tribute to Peter Sellers, who played three roles in the film (including the bizarre title character), earning him an Oscar nomination. The Sellers marathon ends TCM’s monthlong star-a-day series, and includes Sellers’ other Oscar-nominated performance, as the enigmatic Chance in 1979’s fascinating Being There (5:30/4:30c). Sadly, none of Sellers’ Pink Panther farces as Inspector Clouseau are in the lineup.

Reservation Dogs

Can’t they all get along? That’s what a charismatic influencer going by the name Miss Matriarch (played by Prey breakout star Amber Midthunder) would like to know, as she guides the reservation kids through a series of touchy-feely self-expression exercises during a youth summit symposium. (Typically for this wry, dry comedy, most of them are attending to get a Sonic gift card.) As if she were psychic, Miss Matriarch pairs characters very much in need of bonding and healing, with mixed results.

With Halloween as a backdrop, and amid ominous glimpses of an apocalyptic future, Harry (Alan Tudyk) begins to worry that his human “meat case” is speeding up his transition from alien to human, especially when it comes to empathy. “Am I beginning to care about all humans? What kind of monster have I become?” he muses in self-torment. All things considered, there are worse times than Halloween to consider reverting back to alien form—and that goes for the runaway alien baby as well, who’s back on the government radar.

