TBS Champ Jade Cargill on Storming Through Competition in AEW & ‘All Out’

The “Baddies Section” around the world continues to expand as its leader Jade Cargill reigns as “That B**ch” in AEW. Oozing with confidence, the statuesque TBS champion has been a dominant force in the women’s pro wrestling division. And she’s building quite the undefeated streak — one that started with a victory in her Dynamite debut in March 2021, teaming with Shaquille O’Neal over Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Cargill’s “It” Factor is undeniable in look and presence, but the emerging star isn’t one to rest on those attributes alone. The consummate athlete also puts in the time between the ropes to realize the full potential supporters see in her. Next up for the title holder: A big defense against veteran Athena at the All Out pay-per-view. Here, Cargill previews the battle and reflects on her meteoric rise.

As your profile continues to grow, how has it been adjusting to celebrity?

Jade Cargill: It’s particularly manageable at this point. I got to see my spouse Brandon Phillips deal with it. He played baseball for 17 years. He would get interrupted when we would eat at airports. If more than anything, it’s more of a shock when I get noticed before Brandon. It’s funny seeing my daughter react to it. She is very overprotective of me. If people get too close, she is like, “Hey, that’s my mom! Get away.”

You became the first TBS champion in January and shared that victory with your daughter. Talk about the milestone moment.

It means the world to me because my daughter was there the first time I was in the ring. I was getting beat up by 300-pound guys [in training], and watching her cry about it and having to go over every two minutes and comfort her. Now she is screaming to kick and punch and do these things in the ring. She gave me pep talks, and we cut promos with one another. Just having my daughter there inspires me a lot because I’m here for the next generation. If my daughter ever wants to pursue wrestling, she has some shoes to fill. I want her to feel comfortable walking into this type of industry. I want her to see the representation of a black woman.

You tweeted the news that you were the first black woman on the cover of a wrestling video game, with AEW Fight Forever. How much does that mean to you?

It’s a blessing. I think the sky is the limit. This does nothing but light a fire [under] my butt. That people are recognizing the work I put in. I was very humbled to be on the cover as a black female wrestler. It does nothing but inspire me to get better.

How has it been managing the pressure undoubtedly put on you this early in your career?

I was thrown into the deep end and told to swim. I think people as wrestling fans are just used to instant gratification. Hook, Anthony Ogogo, myself, and others are learning on the fly on TV. It’s not easy by far, but…I love it when people tell me I can’t do something. It does nothing but make me think, “Watch this.”

You stepped away from Twitter for a bit. What’s your stance on social media?

I love that people just assume the worst. Bryan Danielson and I were in training. He talked about ‘90s babies not being able to live without social media. This was to Daniel Garcia, myself, and a couple of other people. I was born in 1992. I was around when the beeper was around, and landlines. I can live without social media. He went on my phone to see how many hours I’m on my phone a day. It was something ridiculous. He said he only spent an hour a day on his phone. I felt kind of embarrassed. He said, “Why don’t you get rid of one of your social media [feeds] for a little bit? Let’s see where your numbers go from there.” He said to pick the most toxic app. I thought Twitter. I deleted it.

That’s different from the narrative out there.

It was funny when people said, “She can’t handle all the negative.” I can handle it. I love trash talk because I love to give it back. I’m very witty and quick with it. I took a break and got so much accomplished in that time. The only reason I went back to Twitter is that my account was about to be deactivated. I think for anybody to take a break from social media is healthy. People can talk crap because your friend may then ask, “Who is Jade Cargill?” They are going to Google my name and notice that I’m strong, attractive, and inspirational. They are going to follow. It’s a win-win battle for me. Good or bad it’s still noise and I’m still trending.

How would you describe Tony Khan as a leader?

I think Tony is a phenomenal leader. He knows his company inside and out. He’s a positive light in wrestling and willing to listen and absorb your vision and work with you. I’m thankful to have Tony, who believes in everything I’m doing. It’s not just someone who believes in you, though. You have to put in the work. I do two-a-days, four days a week. I don’t just put the work in at the gym, but in the ring as well. I’m new, and he knew that and knows that. I’ve probably had four matches in the last five or six months. That is not a lot at all, but I’m in the gym when waiting to be called to have a match. I’m growing.

What has it been like to work with Madison Rayne as an opponent and coach?

Out of all my matches, she was the first veteran wrestler. What fans never realize or don’t acknowledge is the majority of the people I’ve been in the ring with have had less time or maybe a year more than me. We’re on equal playing fields. I’m not saying I didn’t enjoy my matches, but it was so easy to work with her. It was a breath of fresh air. I knew I would learn something in the end. Working with a veteran is a completely different ball game.

That’s what you’re getting with Athena.

I’m excited to work with Athena. She is a heavy hitter. She is a trash-talker. She has years of experience. I know for sure this is going to be a banger of a match. She is someone that is such a high flyer. I know this match is going to be a banger. It’s the first big match she is going to have here. She is coming for a reason. We’re going to put on a show. I’m still going to beat that ass, but it’s going to be a great match.

If you could recruit anyone from the entertainment industry to the “Baddies Section,” who would that be?

One would be Kanye West. He is the most confident. Don’t care about what you think about him. Knows who he is and lives in his own world. I love me some Nicki Minaj. I love some Rihanna and Megan Thee Stallion. Meg’s new album speaks to me and who I am and what I represent as a strong woman not caring what people think. An answer to people trying to put me in a box.

What TV show are you watching now?

I’m binging on House of the Dragon. I’m going back to watching Game of Thrones now and am on the fourth season. I’m binge-watching that and remembering everything I forgot. But I want to see more horror movies.

What’s your go-to cheat meal?

Probably some good pizza. Being we’re going to be in Chicago for All Out, I am going to eat a lot of pizza. After my match of course.

