‘Bob Hearts Abishola’: Bob Shocks Everyone in the Season 4 Premiere
Diligent Bob Wheeler (Billy Gardell) shocks everyone, especially his wife, nurse and med student Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), by walking out of his 30-year job as boss of the family sock company, MaxDot, in the Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4 premiere, coming September 19 to CBS.
“Abishola married a hardworking businessman. She’s not sure that she knows who he is anymore,” says executive producer Gina Yashere, who plays mischievous Kemi, her hospital colleague. Bob chooses early retirement after learning that his sister Christina (Maribeth Monroe) poached his handpicked successor, Goodwin (Bayo Akinfemi), for her competing startup, Toesy Woesies.
Abishola’s family has drama too. She thinks her stubborn mom Ebunoluwa (Saidah Arrika Ekulona) — who’s still married to a man back in Nigeria — is getting too close to Pastor Falade (Jonathan Adams).
Teases Yashere, “Abishola looks at ways to stop it.”
Bob Hearts Abishola, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, September 19, 8:30/7:30c, CBS
