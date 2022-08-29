‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Adds Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus & More

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas special on NBC is expanding its cast of guest stars ahead of the holiday TV event.

Joining Parton are Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and Miley Cyrus. Together, they’ll help Parton ring in the Christmas season with this movie musical project.

As previously announced, Parton will lead the film and she’ll be joined by primary cast members Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker. The newly announced guest stars will make appearances in the special, and additional casting has yet to be announced.

Described as a modern-day musical film about the making of a network TV Special, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift spirits by sharing the unique “mountain magic” she has always found at Dollywood during Christmastime.

Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey to her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men. When it’s time for her special to air, a renewed Dolly goes rogue to show the world the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the kids that we once were.

Written by David Rambo, he executive produces alongside Sam Haskell, Dolly Parton, Hudson Hickman, and director Joe Lazarov. Meanwhile, Billy Levin will serve as a producer on the Warner Bros. Television production in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.

Stay tuned for more on the special as it continues to take shape at NBC.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, TV Movie Musical Premiere, TBA, NBC