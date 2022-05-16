Dolly Parton to Star in ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ at NBC

Dolly Parton will star in a new movie musical for NBC‘s holiday season programming. NBC announced the upcoming Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Monday, May 16, calling it a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special.” Meta!

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique ‘mountain magic’ she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas,” the logline describes.

“Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men.

“When it’s time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.”

David Rambo will write and executive produce the special with Sam Haskell and Parton. Billy Levin and Bobby Kelly will produce. And Hudson Hickman will co-executive produce. Warner Bros. Television will produce in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.

This will mark Parton’s third holiday special with NBC. Her first was Coat Of Many Colors, which debuted in December 2015. The second was November 2016’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

Parton’s special joins the lists of NBC’s wide array of holiday special programming. Parton’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, will return to host her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party to ring in the 2023 new year, the network announced at its 2022 Upfronts presentation on May 16. NBC’s 2021 holiday programming included Cyrus’s first iteration of her New Year’s special, co-hosted by Pete Davidson, as well as Christmas in Rockefeller Center, The National Dog Show, and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Parton loves to make Christmas specials. In addition to her NBC specials, she has starred in CBS’s A Holly Dolly Christmas and Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, both released in 2020.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, TV Movie Musical Premiere, TBA, NBC