Steve Carell and His Creepy ‘Patient,’ Love Triangle in the ‘Shadows,’ Savoring ‘Catfish,’ ‘Untold’ Dirty Referee Story

Steve Carell is riveting as a therapist taken prisoner by his serial-killer client in FX/Hulu’s The Patient. Guillermo’s boyfriend from London stirs things up in What We Do in the Shadows. The hosts of Catfish look back on their sweetest and sourest stories of online deception. Netflix’s Untold sports anthology revisits a gambling scandal involving a former NBA referee.

Suzanne Tenner/FX

The Patient

Series Premiere

As character studies go, it will be hard to beat this suspenseful two-hander that kicks into high gear when therapist Alan Strauss (a riveting Steve Carell), a recent widower struggling with his Jewish faith, is taken prisoner and chained in a basement by his client, who we come to know as Sam (a chillingly deadpan Domhnall Gleeson). The patient has taken the doctor’s entreaties to open up to extremes, revealing himself to be a serial killer who hopes these uninterrupted sessions will finally curb his darkest impulses. “I know I’m not normal, but I don’t feel crazy,” Sam insists. Dr. Alan begs to differ, and as we get further inside their heads, we suspect the doctor’s attempts to help Sam are even more designed to help him escape this terrible situation. Two half-hour episodes premiere Tuesday, with the remainder of the 10-episode season available weekly.

Maarten de Boer

What We Do in the Shadows

10/9c

After a cold open that is literally to die for, the uproarious vampire comedy delivers one of its funniest and funkiest episodes to date when Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) welcomes his long-distance but up-to-now mostly secret boyfriend Freddie (Al Roberts) to Staten Island for a long-anticipated visit. One hitch: He arrives early. Another hitch: Nandor (Kayvan Novak) takes an unusual interest in this charming lad. In other unnatural news, Baby Colin (Mark Proksch) is a babe no longer, which could mean bad news for Nadja’s (Natasia Demetriou) nightclub business.

MTV

Catfish: The TV Show

9/8c

Hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford host a “Sweet and Sour” viewing party, a classic dog-days-of-summer activity, looking back and commenting on past episodes. Some of these stories warmed their hearts, others left a bitter aftertaste. All of them may have you wishing there were an easier way to find a mate, fake or otherwise.

Julia Xanthos/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

Documentary Premiere

The sports-documentary anthology reports on the betting scandal involving professional NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who in 2007 was implicated in a wide-ranging gambling scheme. The FBI alleged that Donaghy bet on games he officiated, making calls that affected the point spread, and the corruption spread to bookies and organized crime families.

Inside Tuesday TV: