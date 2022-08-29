‘Claim to Fame’ First Look: Who Is Logan’s Country Star Relative? (VIDEO)

Claim to Fame‘s competition is growing tense in a first look at the season’s final stretch as the ladies struggle to identify their fellow participant, Logan.

In a sneak peek, above, from the episode, “The Puppies Are Off the Leash,” L.C., Pepper, Louise, and Lark try and uncover Logan’s famous connection through their limited country music knowledge. The women know their fellow competitor is related to someone in the industry, but figuring out which famous country star it could be is easier said than done.

“How’s everyone feeling?” L.C. asks the rest of her fellow female players.

“I don’t know,” Lark says, sounding defeated. “Do you guys think we’ll ever be able to figure out Logan?”

“He’s my least confident one,” Pepper admits, and the rest of the girls offer words of agreement.

“He has the potential to win this thing,” Louise points out.

“He could be anybody at this point,” L.C. agrees.

As they put their heads together, they come up with a variety of guesses as to who Logan’s famous family member could be, they begin blending with other notable individuals. While they manage to rattle off names like Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, and Willie Nelson, when someone brings up Brad Pitt the conversation devolves into a fit of laughter.

Only time will tell if one of their guesses about Logan’s family is actually correct. In this episode, an alliance is solidified between two housemates, while one continues to lead others on with her false identity. The trivia challenge tests pop-culture knowledge, and while the winner isn’t guaranteed immunity, they do get the biggest prize yet when they receive vital information about all of their fellow competitor’s celebrity relatives.

Stay tuned to see what happens and check out the first look, above.

Claim to Fame, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC