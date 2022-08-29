We’ll admit: Part of us expected to see Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) with his infamous “How can I help?” as the tagline for the final season of New Amsterdam. But, as you can see with TV Insider exclusively unveiling the key art for the NBC drama’s farewell, that is not the case.

The poster (which you can see in full below) features Max, with the tagline, “Take Care. Always,” and it’s fitting, considering how much he and the rest of the staff of New Amsterdam care for their patients — and maybe need to learn to do so for themselves as well. But can Max even “take care,” considering his fiancée, Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), left him at the altar and isn’t coming back?

“The right thing at the wrong time ceases to be the right thing anymore,” executive producer Peter Horton tells TV Insider. “This is a theme Max will have to wrestle with in his relentless longing for Helen, as he strives to keep himself, Luna, and New Amsterdam on track.”

As for what else we can expect in the final season, the synopsis for Season 5 confirms that Max “is back at the helm,” following last year’s change in leadership. While that’s certain, however, his personal life very much isn’t, and he must address that. In Season 5, “Max and the team will forge ahead with optimism and a renewed commitment to their own lives — reaching for more joy and forging deeper connections with the people they love,” NBC teases.

As for what to expect from the other doctors’ lives, Dr. Bloom’s (Janet Montgomery) includes her complicated relationship with her estranged sister, Vanessa. Dr. Frome (Tyler Labine) must deal with the mess he’s made of his marriage to Martin (Mike Doyle). Dr. Reynolds (Jocko Sims) will continue to figure out his relationship with his father, Horace (James McDaniel), after meeting him at the end of Season 4. And the hospital’s newest doctor, Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank, upped to series regular after being fantastic last year), will continue to build on her firm foundation as a critical member of the staff as well as a vital friend and confidante.

New Amsterdam, inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital, is executive produced by David Schulner and Horton, along with David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg, and Shaun Cassidy.

New Amsterdam, Fifth & Final Season Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 10/9c, NBC