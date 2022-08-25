The Norman Lear 100th birthday special just got a lot more star-studded. Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, and Octavia Spencer are set to appear in the Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter special coming Thursday, September 22 on ABC with additional talent to be announced at a later date.

The one-night-only celebration honors the life and legacy of the remarkable storyteller, activist, and philanthropist, featuring intimate conversations, special performances, and surprise reunions that pay homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories in celebration of his 100th birthday.

“I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration,” Lear said in a statement.

“Norman’s illustrious career is revered by so many, and we are honored to be celebrating his legacy with this special night of entertainment,” Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment said in a statement when the special was announced on Lear’s 100th birthday.

“We have been lucky to work with Norman on a number of projects over the years, and it’s only fitting that his centennial birthday be marked by the biggest names in Hollywood raising a glass to toast, and perhaps gently roast, the television icon,” Erwich continued.

The legendary TV creator is the brain behind All In the Family, The Jeffersons, One Day at a Time, The Facts of Life, Diff’Rent Strokes, and much more. His work has returned to the small screen in recent live stagings of classic episodes via Live in Front of a Studio Audience…, which Lear co-hosts with Kimmel.

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter will premiere at 9/8c on September 22 on ABC, with the special being available to stream next day on Hulu. The special is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers are David Jammy, Brent Miller, Garrett English, Raj Kapoor, and Eric Cook. James Merryman is set to direct.

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter, Special Premiere, Thursday, September 22, 9/8c, ABC