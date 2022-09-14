ABC is preparing to honor the life and legacy of storyteller, activist, and philanthropist Norman Lear with a star-studded lineup for the Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter special. ABC announced the stacked list of performers and guests on September 14, including George Clooney, Rita Moreno, Tom Hanks, and more.

Airing Thursday, September 22 at 9/8c, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter is a one-night-only celebration featuring intimate conversations, special performances, and surprise reunions paying homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories in celebration of his 100th birthday.

Jennifer Aniston, Octavia Spencer, Amy Poehler, and Jimmy Kimmel were previously announced as guests. Joining them are Clooney, Moreno, Hanks, Asante Blackk (When They See Us), Clooney, Laverne Cox (Lear’s upcoming Clean Slate, Orange Is the New Black), Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time), Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek), comedian Ms. Pat (The Ms. Pat Show), Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live), Rob Reiner (All In the Family), Aida Rodriguez (We Need to Talk About America), and George Wallace (Clean Slate).

Special musical performances paying tribute to Lear’s many sitcom theme songs will also be featured throughout the evening and will be performed by Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Ledisi, Justina Machado, Tracee Ellis Ross, Destiny’s Child alums Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Amber Stevens West, and more.

“I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration,” Lear previously said of the lineup.

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers are David Jammy, Brent Miller, Garrett English, Raj Kapoor, and Eric Cook. James Merryman is set to direct.

