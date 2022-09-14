‘Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter’ Guests: George Clooney, Rita Moreno, Tom Hanks & More

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Norman Lear 100 Years of Music and Laughter poster
ABC

ABC is preparing to honor the life and legacy of storyteller, activist, and philanthropist Norman Lear with a star-studded lineup for the Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter special. ABC announced the stacked list of performers and guests on September 14, including George Clooney, Rita Moreno, Tom Hanks, and more.

Airing Thursday, September 22 at 9/8c, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter is a one-night-only celebration featuring intimate conversations, special performances, and surprise reunions paying homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories in celebration of his 100th birthday.

'Clean Slate' From Norman Lear Ordered to Series at Amazon FreeveeSee Also

'Clean Slate' From Norman Lear Ordered to Series at Amazon Freevee

Comedy about a car wash owner and his trans daughter stars George Wallace and Laverne Cox.

Jennifer Aniston, Octavia Spencer, Amy Poehler, and Jimmy Kimmel were previously announced as guests. Joining them are Clooney, Moreno, Hanks, Asante Blackk (When They See Us), Clooney, Laverne Cox (Lear’s upcoming Clean Slate, Orange Is the New Black), Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time), Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek), comedian Ms. Pat (The Ms. Pat Show), Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live), Rob Reiner (All In the Family), Aida Rodriguez (We Need to Talk About America), and George Wallace (Clean Slate).

Special musical performances paying tribute to Lear’s many sitcom theme songs will also be featured throughout the evening and will be performed by Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Ledisi, Justina Machado, Tracee Ellis Ross, Destiny’s Child alums Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Amber Stevens West, and more.

Norman Lear 100 Years of Music and Laughter poster

ABC

“I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration,” Lear previously said of the lineup.

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers are David Jammy, Brent Miller, Garrett English, Raj Kapoor, and Eric Cook. James Merryman is set to direct.

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter, Thursday, September 22, 9/8c, ABC

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter

Amber Stevens West

Amy Poehler

Anthony Anderson

Asante Blackk

Emily Hampshire

Isabella Gomez

Jay Pharoah

Jennifer Aniston

Jimmy Kimmel

Justina Machado

Kelly Rowland

Kristen Bell

Laverne Cox

Norman Lear

Octavia Spencer

Rita Moreno

Rob Reiner

Tom Hanks

Tracee Ellis Ross