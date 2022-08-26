Once again this fall, Tuesdays belong to the FBIs on CBS, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at a promo with new footage from all three shows: FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted, all premiering on Tuesday, September 20.

The video, which you can watch above, shows all three teams back at work — and yes, we do see Most Wanted‘s Special Agent Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg), who went on maternity leave before new team leader Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) came in at the end of Season 3. It sounds like FBI‘s going to be racing the clock (per usual) in its Season 5 premiere. “Let’s get to work,” Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) says. “We gotta find this guy fast.”

See Also When Will Missy Peregrym Return to 'FBI'? To explain the star's absence due to her maternity leave in Season 4, the agent was exposed to sarin gas.

The promo also offers a look at the two new team members coming to FBI shows in the 2022-2023 season. The new International liaison, Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis), asks Special Agent Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed), “is it always going to be like this?” If she means a lot of action, yes. (Christiane Paul’s Katrin Jaeger worked her last case with the Fly Team in the Season 1 finale, following a promotion to oversee all of Western Europe.)

Meanwhile, it looks like Remy is going to have to take a moment to remind Edwin Hodge’s new character, Ray Cannon, of what they do: “This job is about finding our fugitive.”

You can also check out an exclusive look at Smitty with the Fly Team in the photo below from the International premiere. In “Unburdened,” according to CBS, “the Fly Team and new Europol liaison Megan “Smitty” Garretson investigate when an American police detective on the Federal task force is murdered in Paris while looking into a U.S. company suspected of selling illegal weapons in France and the Middle East.”

FBI, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 8/7c, CBS

FBI: International, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 9/8c, CBS

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 10/9c, CBS