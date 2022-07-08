We not only know when FBI Season 5 is set to premiere, but we also have an idea now of when we’ll see Missy Peregrym back on our screens as Special Agent Maggie Bell.

Peregrym, who previously shared a video assuring fans she’d be back after her last Season 4 episode before her maternity leave, posted a photo and announcement that her baby, Mela Joséphine Oakley, was born on June 6. She also offered an update on her return to work.

“[FBI] is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September,” the star wrote. “I’m relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!). I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too.” See her full post below.

Peregrym returning to work in September means we wouldn’t see her in the September 20 premiere, but it does put her on track to appear on-screen again in mid-fall. But we wouldn’t be surprised if we hear an update on her recovery before then.

Maggie was last seen in the 18th episode of FBI Season 4, during which she was exposed to sarin gas. There was a reasonable chance she’d make a full recovery. Shantel VanSanten came in to recur as Nina, who had a history with John Boyd’s Scola, to help out in the meantime.

When she returns, “it’ll be generally the same Maggie, but an experience like this changes someone, so I think from time to time, you’ll see differences in her personality, in the way she approaches the job, the way she probably approaches OA [Zeeko Zaki],” showrunner Rick Eid told TV Insider at the time. “Any traumatic event has consequences and changes someone.”

