‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Should We Read Into Isobel’s Reaction to Remy Scott’s Name?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 16 “Decriminalized.”]

It only took a look and what might barely pass for a pause, but we’re already wondering what Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (FBI‘s Alana De La Garza) might know about the Fugitive Task Force’s new leader, Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott).

Leading into his debut in Most Wanted‘s April 12 episode (following a repeat next week), “Decriminalized” ended with Isobel finding out who would be filling the hole left after Jess LaCroix’s (Julian McMahon) death. Special Agent Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) stopped by her office to put in her request to take maternity leave. The members of the team “were all very supportive,” she said before admitting, “I didn’t tell them the real reason I wanted to take this time. Jess’ death. It scared me. And I don’t want to look back in 20 years’ time and regret choosing work over family, even if just for a couple months. Life’s short. You never know how long you have.”

Isobel understood and assured her that “is not weakness. That is strength. It’s part of why you are such a good agent and an event better person.” But as Barnes left, Isobel saw she’d received an email that a new SSA had officially been selected to run the task force. When Barnes asked who it was, there seemed to be something about Isobel’s reaction to the name (which she didn’t say aloud) and the way she took off her glasses and looked at the screen before turning to the agent.

Since we have two weeks to wait, let’s go over what we know about Remy Scott. As revealed by Wolf Entertainment, Remy’s back in Manhattan after working with the Vegas Fugitive Task Force. He is described as “the vintage Alfa Romeo convertible-driving FBI agent who got his start in the NY Field Office. The bagel-loving bachelor is quietly relishing his return to NYC, where he is originally from and where his family still lives, his Manhattan apartment, and seeing old friends again.”

Isobel’s reaction has us wondering if they might have some sort of history. Could she be one of those “old friends”? When TV Insider spoke with showrunner and executive producer David Hudgins about Jess’ exit and McDermott’s entrance, all he’d say about whether Remy has history with anyone was “I don’t want to get too far into spoiler land. The answer to that is no at this point.” Was that due to whatever caused that reaction in Isobel? Even if she doesn’t know him personally very well, perhaps she knows of something from his past that explains the look we saw.

As for the character of Remy himself, the EP said they wanted “somebody who does have a different style than Jess, somebody who has a different outlook, maybe approaches the cases in a different way, but ultimately just like Jess, is motivated by justice, by getting the fugitive in every episode.” As for what to expect once he arrives, “we’re building out an arc for his character and an arc for the team and the other characters that will hopefully all intersect by the time we get to the finale in 22,” he teased.

