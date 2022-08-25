Jeffrey Dean Morgan is joining The Boys for Season 4 at Prime Video as the actor takes on a recurring guest star role.

Details about Morgan’s character are currently being kept under wraps until closer to the season’s release. Filming for Season 4 of The Boys recently commenced in Toronto where the production is based. Morgan’s casting marks a reunion between the actor and showrunner Eric Kripke who previously worked with him on The CW’s Supernatural.

Morgan is the star of AMC’s Dead City from The Walking Dead Universe where he’s best known as the bat-wielding Negan. This is just the latest casting announcement as Morgan joins fellow Season 4 recruits Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry who have been cast as Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively.

The Boys is a series based on the comics from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson which present a world in which superheroes, a.k.a. “Supes,” are celebrities as influential as politicians. As the Supes abuse their powers, the titular vigilante group led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) works to keep them in line.

Among the returning stars confirmed to appear in Season 4 so far are Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara. Season 3 featured Morgans former Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles in the role of Soldier Boy, a.k.a. The Original Supe.

Stay tuned for more on Morgan’s role and Season 4 of The Boys as the show continues to take shape at Prime Video.

