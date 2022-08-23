‘Reboot’ Trailer Teases Inner Workings of Dysfunctional Sitcom Family (VIDEO)

While everyone likes a good sitcom, there’s a whole different story behind the scenes, and Hulu‘s shining a light on such scenarios with its latest comedy Reboot.

Hailing from Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan, Reboot is set to premiere Tuesday, September 20 with three full episodes followed by new installments each week. The series involves the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s family sitcom, Step Right Up, who get back together after 20 years when the show gets revived.

Among the fictional sitcom’s cast are Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, and Calum Worthy who reunite with the show’s writer, played by Paul Reiser. Behind the creative push at Hulu in Reboot are Rachel Bloom and Krista Marie Yu.

In the trailer, above, Bloom’s character pushes to bring Step Right Up back to life, stating during a meeting, “I want to reboot the old sitcom Step Right Up.” This means bringing back the original team who have scattered to different projects and faced different challenges in the years following their heyday.

While some of these costars are eager to get back to work, others are just eager to get by with plenty of hilarity sure to ensue. Together, the onscreen family must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world which includes more diverse writers’ rooms and different on-set protocols.

The joy comes from watching the stars flounder as they regain balance among the chaos. Reboot is executive produced by Levitan, Danielle Stokdyk, and Jeff Morton and is produced by Steve Levitan Productions and Twentieth Television for Hulu.

Catch the trailer above, and don’t miss Reboot when it lands on Hulu this September.

Reboot, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, Hulu