‘Reboot’ Fails to Find a New Home After Hulu Cancellation

Barring some sort of reboot down the line, Reboot fans have seen the last of the Hulu series.

According to Deadline, Reboot is “officially over” after Hulu canceled the comedy last month and after creator Steve Levitan and 20th Television tried in vain to find it another home. The site reports that Reboot’s writing room had penned Season 2 scripts that were shopped around to potential buyers.

“Well, that seems to be a wrap on Reboot,” Levitan, who previously co-created Modern Family, tweeted last week. “Very proud of our amazing cast and crew and what we did together. Thanks to all who watched and said such nice things. Haven’t seen it? Check us out on Hulu if you can find it. #UnintentionalLimitedSeries.”

In Reboot’s first (and seemingly only) season, a revival of a fictional 2000s-era sitcom reunites that show’s dysfunctional cast members. “Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” the real-life Hulu added in a logline for the comedy.

The show starred Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Calum Worthy, and Krista Marie Yu.

Some of those actors spoke out about Reboot getting the axe. “It’s with a heavy heart that I say that despite getting great reviews and being nominated for a Critics Choice Award, Hulu has failed to pick up Reboot even for a second season,” Knoxville wrote on Instagram on January 30. “Hopefully it will find a home with a studio who believes in and knows how to properly support a new show as it continues to grow.”

Bloom also sounded off on the cancellation. “The writing was on the wall for a little bit of time because we weren’t hearing anything,” she told The Hollywood Reporter on February 2. “I’m confused, people seemed to be watching it in my world … Nothing’s straightforward anymore. Everyone is kind of sad and confused at the moment in general in Hollywood.”