‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu

The Steven Levitan-helmed scripted comedy series Reboot has been canceled at Hulu after one season.

The all-star cast of the meta comedy which revolved around the reboot of a fictional sitcom called Step Right Up starred Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Calum Worthy, and Krista Marie Yu.

The final episode of Season 1 of Reboot ended on a cliffhanger. In late October, after the first season finale, TV Insider spoke with Levitan, who said at the time, “I didn’t wanna feel like I was forcing a cliffhanger, but I thought it came through very naturally. Some of that stuff was based on things I had seen or experienced, and I feel really good about that ending. ”

As to the future of the show, he told us, “I do have some notions going forward, but that’s about it for now.”

When the show first debuted last fall, the showrunner was open about the pressures of creating another hit show after helming the five-time Emmy-winning comedy, Modern Family.

“It occurs to you that it’d be a much smarter move to just say I’m going to ride Modern Family out with the sunset and go off to wine country,” Levitan told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I wanted to keep working. I enjoy this and like to write and create. I do feel the pressure of that. I tried to harness it in a good way to motivate me to not settle.”

Sources say Levitan is hoping to find a new home for Reboot after the Hulu cancellation. Are you sad to see the series end? Sound off below.

