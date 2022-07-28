We have reached the point where we’re not just making reboots, but we’re making shows about making reboots. Hulu‘s Reboot shared its first images and release date on Thursday, July 28, and the cast is stacked.

Starring in the eight-episode series are Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!, Key & Peele), Paul Reiser (The Boys, Stranger Things), Judy Greer (The Thing About Pam, Kidding), Johnny Knoxville (Jackass Forever), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Krista Marie Yu (Last Man Standing, Dr. Ken), and Calum Worthy (Pieces of Her, The Act), along with Alyah Chanelle Scott (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Rose Abdoo (Hacks), and Ryan Dietz (The Mick, The Orville).

And in it, a young writer sells a pitch for the reboot of an early 2000’s sitcom, forcing the show’s dysfunctional cast to come back together and face their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

Reboot comes from the Emmy-winning co-creator of Modern Family Steven Levitan. The series premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, September 20 with its first two episodes, with new episodes streaming weekly after that.

The series was created by Levitan, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton. Reboot is produced by Steven Levitan Productions and Twentieth Television.

Reboot joins several other Hulu originals premiering in September 2022, including Wedding Season (September 8), The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 (September 14), Best in Dough (September 19), The Kardashians Season 2 (September 22), and Reasonable Doubt (September 27).

Get to know the cast of Reboot in the photos, below.

