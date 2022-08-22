‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5 Could Be Its Last

We might be saying goodbye to the friend group in 2023 (as we worried).

A Million Little Things Season 5 is being written as the end of the ABC drama, according to TVLine. It was reportedly “mutually” decided by creator DJ Nash, ABC, and ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment. The network has yet to make an official announcement.

This news of the drama potentially ending comes as it’s moving to the midseason after being a fall show for its first four seasons. When speaking with TV Insider about the Season 4 finale, Nash spoke about that move.

“[Executive producer Terrence Coli] and I, having done 38 episodes really back to back — we were still editing Season 3 when the Season 4 writers room started — were really looking forward to having a little bit of break, to catch our breath and perhaps doing a shorter episode count this season, it seems like that’s what the network plans are too,” the creator explained. “We don’t officially have an episode count, but we’ve had some discussions about what we’d like it to be and the number we threw out and the number they threw out were exactly the same number.” (An episode count still has yet to be announced.)

As for the mystery of Season 5, “some … has already been planted and you may not even be aware of it yet, and some of it unfolds as the season progresses,” Nash teased. “We certainly are dealing with a lot of unresolved things that presented themselves in act six of our finale. … If you get a chance to watch and rewatch the finale, there’s some great things there.”

The finale ended with the reveal that Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) has cancer, and he and Maggie (Allison Miller) — who are having a baby! — are keeping it from the others. “Seeing Gary and Maggie switch roles from the one we saw first season, where now it’s Maggie helping Gary through this, will be really telling and challenging for their relationship,” Nash previewed. “Gary is one who’s very quick to offer help, but at the same time, very reluctant to receive help and he’s gonna need the support of his friends and his baby mama.

A Million Little Things, Season 5 Premiere, 2023, ABC