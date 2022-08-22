Who’s in the NASCAR Playoffs? Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Sets Round of 16

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season ends at the same track where it started.

Teams return to Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 27, for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in primetime on NBC for the final race of the regular season. Drivers battle for 160 laps around the 2.5-mile tri-oval, with the Round of 16 playoff field set following the race.

One playoff spot remains in contention on Saturday, with Ryan Blaney holding a 25-point edge over Martin Truex Jr. Neither driver has won a race this season, leaving the possibility that a first-time winner could snag the final spot.

Blaney is defending champion at the Coke Zero Sugar 400, and is looking to lock in his playoff position with a repeat performance.

Here’s a look at the projected playoff field heading into the Daytona race, plus the full playoff schedule that begins September 4 at Darlington Raceway:

NASCAR Cup Series Projected Playoff Field

1. Chase Elliott

2. Kyle Larson

3. Ross Chastain

4. Joey Logano

5. William Byron

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Denny Hamlin

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Tyler Reddick

10. Christopher Bell

11. Chase Briscoe

12. Kyle Busch

13. Kurt Busch

14. Daniel Suárez

15. Austin Cindric

16. Alex Bowman

Drivers on the Bubble:

Martin Truex Jr.

Erik Jones

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central.

Round of 16

September 4: Cook Out Southern 500/Darlington Raceway, USA Network, 6/5c

September 11: Hollywood Casino 400/Kansas Speedway, USA Network, 3/2c

September 17: Bass Pro Shops Night Race/Bristol Motor Speedway, USA Network, 7:30/6:30c

Round of 12

September 25: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500/Texas Motor Speedway, USA Network, 3:30/2:30c

October 2: YellaWood 500/Talladega Superspeedway, NBC, 2/1c

October 9: Bank of America ROVAL 400/Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 2/1c

Round of 8

October 16: South Point 400/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBC, 2:30/1:30c

October 23: Dixie Vodka 400/Homestead-Miami Speedway, NBC, 2:30/1:30c

October 30: Xfinity 500/Martinsville Speedway, NBC, 2/1c

Championship 4

November 6: NASCAR Cup Series Championship/Phoenix Raceway, NBC, 3/2c

NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400, Saturday, August 27, 7/6c, NBC