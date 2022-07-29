‘Race for the Championship’ NASCAR Docuseries Coming to USA Network (VIDEO)

Get into the cars and minds of NASCAR’s biggest names like never before in Race for the Championship, USA Network’s new unscripted 10-part series. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the excitement, drama and behind-the-scenes moments in store for viewers.

Cameras follow some of the best in the sport on and off the track, and fans will get to see different aspects of drivers’ lives as they juggle personal relationships while keeping their careers in the fast lane through the NASCAR Cup Series season.

As our exclusive teaser shows, Race for the Championship will provide an inside look at what it takes to reach the top in stock car racing. It often means enduring new challenges and weathering drama that leads right up to when that checkered flag waves. Private moments away from racing are interspersed with the adrenaline rush and danger of motorsports.

Among those featured are Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Brad Keselowski. The 10 episodes are also set to feature Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie, and others working to add to their respective family legacies in the sport and the pressure that may bring.

Race for the Championship is produced by NASCAR Studios with NASCAR’s Tim Clark, Matt Summers, Tally Hair, Amy Anderson, and Chaz Gray, serving as executive producers. NASCAR’s presence on USA Network is strong as NBC Sports’ newest cable destination, broadcasting 23 of the next 26 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races. Enthusiasts can expect almost 200 hours of viewing pleasure.

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane also currently airs on USA Network. The show centers on the championship driver, wife Whitney, and son Ace along with best friends Paul and Mariel Swan.

Race for the Championship premieres September 1, 10/9c, USA Network

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff kicks off September 4, 6/5c, USA Network